Missouri holds off Central Florida
December 1, 2017 / 4:32 AM

Missouri holds off Central Florida

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Missouri holds off Central Florida

Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett each had 19 points to lead Missouri to a 62-59 victory over Central Florida on Thursday night in Orlando, Fla.

Robertson made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and Barnett had six rebounds for the Tigers (6-2). Jeremiah Tilmon added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Missouri.

The Knights (4-3) were led by A.J. Davis’ 14 points and nine rebounds, and 7-6 center Tako Fall had 12 points and six rebounds.

Missouri built as much as an 11-point lead before Ceasar DeJesus made his first 3-pointer of the season and DeJesus then assisted Davis on a basket while Davis was fouled with 2:32 left. Davis made the free throw to cut the lead to 54-52.

After Terrence Phillips made a 3-pointer for Missouri, Central Florida’s Terrell Allen made two free throws with 1:48 to trim the lead to 57-54.

The teams traded possessions before Phillips made a pull-up jumper with 51 seconds left to increase the lead to 59-54.

The Knights were afforded a free throw attempt with 46 seconds left following a technical foul when Tilmon ran onto the court without checking in from the bench. Allen missed the free throw but made a 3-pointer on the subsequent possession, cutting the lead to 59-57 with 37 seconds left.

Barnett made three of four free throw attempts in the last 17 seconds to secure the win.

Missouri rallied back from an eight-point deficit in the first half by going on a 16-2 run to take a 27-21 lead with 55 seconds remaining before halftime.

The Tigers went on a 9-1 spurt, capped by a 3-pointer by Barnett, to take a 45-35 lead with 10:51 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
