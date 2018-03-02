No. 11 Wichita State survives UCF upset bid in OT

Center Shaquille Morris scored 19 points and guard Conner Frankamp added 16 as No. 11 Wichita State stretched its winning streak to seven with a 75-71 overtime victory over UCF Thursday night in Orlando.

The Shockers (24-5, 14-3 American Athletic Conference) missed key free throws in the closing minutes of regulation but made three — two by guard Landry Shamet and one by Austin Reaves — in the final 19 seconds of the extra period to seal the win.

The Knights (17-12, 8-9) got a double-double from senior forward A.J. Davis, who had a career-high 31 points and 14 rebounds, and 23 from guard B.J. Taylor, but lost their third in a row.

Davis picked up a loose ball in a scramble for a rebound and banked in a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to send the game into overtime at 68-all.

The Knights, who had lost a 49-44 lead with just over 13 minutes left in regulation, overcame a 64-55 deficit over the final four minutes of the second half and got the chance to tie when Wichita forward Markis McDuffie missed the first of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 16.9 seconds left and the Shockers up by three.

The games was a series of runs with Wichita going on a 8-0 spurt after falling behind 49-44 in the first seven minutes of the second half and then UCF responding with its 10-1 surge at the end.

Earlier, the Knights went on a 14-0 run to assume a 22-8 lead approaching the 12-minute mark of the first half, but the rest of the period belonged to the Shockers.

McDuffie’s layup ended Wichita’s scoring drought, and the Shockers outscored the Knights 25-7 the rest of the way to assume a 36-29 lead at the break. The Knights failed to make a field goal for nearly the last eight minutes of the half, missing all seven of their field goal attempts over the span.

—Field Level Media