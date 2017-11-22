Matthews, Michigan roll over Chaminade

Charles Matthews scored 22 points, and Michigan cruised past Chaminade 102-64 Tuesday in a consolation-bracket game at the Maui Invitational at Lahaina, Hawaii.

Matthews, a transfer from Kentucky, was one missed free throw away from a perfect night. The junior hit all eight of his field-goal attempts and added 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. He went 4 of 5 from the foul line.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman finished with 17 points and Duncan Robinson added 14 points for the Wolverines (4-1), who responded with a convincing performance after a deflating loss to LSU on Monday.

Junior forward Braden Koelliker finished with 15 points, and senior guard Austin Pope had 10 points and six rebounds for the Silverswords (2-2),

The Wolverines couldn’t hold a nine-point lead with five minutes to play against the Tigers on Monday, but they bounced back in emphatic fashion against the overmatched Silverswords.

Thirty-five years ago, Chaminade pulled off an upset of a second-ranked Virginia team that featured Ralph Sampson. But the Silverswords couldn’t keep up with Michigan on Tuesday.

Matthews had 15 points and seven rebounds in the first half, as the Wolverines built a 44-25 lead at intermission.

Michigan continued to distance itself from Chaminade in the second half. Moritz Wagner had a dunk, and Abdur-Rahkman made a layup to push the Wolverines’ lead to 23 midway through the second half.

Michigan will face Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday. Chaminade will take on California.