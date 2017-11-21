No. 13 Notre Dame pulls away from Chaminade

Matt Farrell scored 27 points, and No. 13 Notre Dame pulled away from Chaminade in the second half for an 83-56 win Monday in the opening day of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Bonzie Colson added 23 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Irish (4-0), who will face the Michigan-LSU winner in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Junior forward Erik Scheive finished with 17 points, and senior guard Austin Pope had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Silverswords (2-1), who will face the loser of Michigan-LSU on Tuesday.

Chaminade hung tough in the first half, with Brett Reed hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 38-29 at intermission. Farrell had 16 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

Notre Dame broke open the game in the second half. Farrell hit back-to-back jumpers, and Colson made two free throws during a 15-6 run that stretched the Irish’s lead to 57-40 with 12 minutes to play.

The advantage ballooned to 65-40 when T.J. Gibbs hit a 3-pointer with 9:30 to play.

Freshman guard D.J. Harvey, who had a career-high 16 points in the Irish’s win over Chicago State last week, hit four of five shots and finished with 12 points against Chaminade.

Notre Dame shot 53.8 percent from the field and forced 12 turnovers.

Farrell made nine of his 12 shots, including four 3-pointers. He also had four assists and a steal.

Chaminade, the tournament host, fell to 7-88 all-time in the Maui Invitational. The Silverswords shot 35.3 percent from the floor.