Colorado tops Charlotte for 7th-place finish in Honolulu

Colorado used a 14-6 run to start the second half Tuesday, blowing open a close game and going on to win 68-53 over Charlotte to claim seventh place in the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Lucas Siewert paced the Buffaloes (9-3) with 17 points, while Daylen Kountz and Namon Wright came off the bench to chip in 12 and 10, respectively. Colorado won easily despite McKinley Wright, its leading scorer entering the game at 14.8 points per game, managing only two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Jon Davis fired in a game-high 25 points for the 49ers (3-8) but didn’t get enough help. Milos Supica added 11, but Charlotte managed just one point off its bench and converted only 40 percent of its shots, including 31.8 percent in the second half.

The 49ers also lost first-year coach Ron Sanchez with one second left in the first half when he drew two technicals and was ejected from the game following a foul call on Bo Blight. That led to a five-point possession, all at the foul line, that enabled the Buffs to take a 35-26 lead to intermission.

Colorado kept the momentum going in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, expanding its lead to 49-32 on a Tyler Bey dunk with 13:29 remaining. The margin reached 21 with seven minutes left before Charlotte rattled off eight straight points, but the 49ers never had a realistic chance to complete a rally.

The game tipped just after 8 a.m. in Hawaii, and it looked as if the Buffs were still wiping sleep from their eyes at the beginning. The 49ers took an 11-4 lead when Davis drilled a 3-pointer at the 15:26 mark and pushed the margin to 24-16 on a free throw by Supica with 5:21 remaining in the half.

Colorado ripped off 14 consecutive points over the next 4:10, Siewert capping the run with a 3-pointer with 1:11 left. After a Davis jumper, the Buffaloes used their five-point possession to extend their advantage.

—Field Level Media