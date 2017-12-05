Preview: Wake Forest at Charlotte

Wake Forest aims for its 14th consecutive win against an in-state opponent when it visits Charlotte on Tuesday. It’s the first road game for the Demon Deacons, who have won three straight following a disappointing start, while the 49ers are trying to snap a two-game skid.

Wake Forest is coming off an 82-53 thumping of Richmond on Saturday in which Keyshawn Woods scored 17 points. The Demon Deacons have shot better than 50 percent overall and over 40 percent from 3-point range in three straight games. The 49ers have lost consecutive contests to Davidson (85-70) and James Madison (87-82). Wake Forest defeated Charlotte 91-74 at home last season to take a 6-2 lead in the all-time series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Stadium (Facebook)

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-4): The Demon Deacons have a pair of dynamic guards in Bryant Crawford (16.3 points) and Woods, who averages 15.6 points coming off the bench. At 7-1, Doral Moore (11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds) is developing into a strong post player as he collected 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks against Richmond. Freshman guard Chaundee Brown (8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds) has cooled off a bit since scoring 21 points in his collegiate debut, totaling just 15 over his last four games.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (3-4): The 49ers roll with a guard-heavy lineup and rank 12th in the nation in 3-point accuracy at 43.2 percent. Point guard Jon Davis (14.3 points, 6.4 assists) and backcourt mate Andrien White (12.7 points) are the team’s top scorers. Hudson Price (10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds) is coming off a career-high 24 points against James Madison, and swingman Najee Garvin averages 10.3 and 4.4 rebounds off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. The game features the fourth matchup in college basketball history of coaches who played in the same NBA All-Star Game – Charlotte’s Mark Price and Wake Forest’s Danny Manning were on opposite teams in the 1993 and 1994 contests.

2. The 49ers have reached double digits in 3-pointers made three times, including two of their three wins.

3. The Demon Deacons have led in the second half of seven of their eight games and trailed for just 72 of 320 minutes this season.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 81, Charlotte 72