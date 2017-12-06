Wake Forest crushes Charlotte for fourth straight win

Bryant Crawford scored 17 points as Wake Forest blew out host Charlotte 80-57 on Tuesday night at Halton Arena in Charlotte, N.C., with the Demon Deacons racking up their fourth victory in a row.

Guard Keyshawn Woods, who played for Charlotte in the 2014-15 season before transferring, scored 15 off the bench for the Demon Deacons.

Brandon Childress’ nine points and Mitchell Wilbekin’s eight points also helped Wake Forest (5-4), which moved above .500 for the first time this season after an 0-3 start.

Crawford has scored in double figures in 34 straight games for the longest active streak for an Atlantic Coast Conference player.

Jon Davis scored 14 points for Charlotte (3-5).

Buoyed by nine first-half 3-point baskets, the Demon Deacons led 49-27 at the break. They didn’t connect from long-range in the second half.

Wake Forest bolted to a 26-16 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. A 14-0 run for the Demon Deacons pushed the lead to 18 points.

The 49ers had a first-half stretch of more than 9 1/2 minutes without a field goal.

Wake Forest starting forward Terrence Thompson spent a redshirt season at Charlotte. He scored four points Tuesday night.

This marked Wake Forest’s first true road game of the season. It was also the first time the Demon Deacons visited Halton Arena.