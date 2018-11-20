US College Basketball
Clemson holds off Akron to win Cayman Classic opener

No. 16 Clemson shook off Akron in the final minutes Monday and opened the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic with a 72-69 victory in a mid-morning tipoff.

Clemson had four players score in double figures, led by senior guard Shelton Mitchell with 22 points.

The Tigers (4-0) used a 7-0 run to create distance and a final rally from the Zips (3-1) fell short.

Loren Cristian Jackson hit a 3-pointer to pull Akron within four, 63-59, with 2:58 left in the game, before Akron hit the snooze button on the offensive end. Clemson kept Akron off the boards for the next 2:31.

Jackson had a game-high 25 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range.

Marcquise Reed added 16 points for Clemson.

Akron stayed on the heels of the Tigers most of the first half before a closing run left Clemson with a 31-24 lead.

—Field Level Media

