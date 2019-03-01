No. 24 Wofford's first game as ranked team a success

Fletcher Magee scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half as No. 24 Wofford enjoyed the program’s first game as a member of the Top 25 by trouncing host Chattanooga 80-54 on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Cameron Jackson’s 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nathan Hoover’s 11 points also helped Wofford, which already had wrapped up the top seed for the Southern Conference Tournament.

The Terriers (25-4, 17-0), who have a 16-game winning streak, go for an undefeated conference regular-season slate Saturday at Samford. That will mark Wofford’s third consecutive road game.

Wofford made 11 of 25 shots from 3-point range on Thursday. Magee was 5-for-7 from long range.

Chattanooga’s Donovann Toatley scored 16 points off the bench on 6-for-11 shooting from the field. David Jean-Baptiste and Ramon Vila each added 10 points for Chattanooga (12-18, 7-10), which fell to 8-5 in home games.

The Mocs, who’ve lost four of their last five, were hurt by 4-for-26 shooting on 3-pointers.

A 9-2 burst — aided by Jackson’s seven points — in the opening two minutes of the second half created a 50-33 edge for the Terriers.

Wofford also tacked on the next 11 points. The margin grew to 30 points with more than four minutes to play.

Earlier, Wofford held a 41-31 halftime lead. The 15 points by Magee, a senior guard, included two 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes, and one right before the horn.

The Terriers shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and ended up at 46.6 percent for the game.

The score was tied at 22-22 before Wofford used an 11-0 run to break free.

Wofford posted an 80-69 victory against the Mocs in January at home.

—Field Level Media