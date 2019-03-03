No. 23 Cincinnati knocks off Memphis to tie for league lead

Jarron Cumberland scored 26 points Saturday night as No. 23 Cincinnati held off visiting Memphis 71-69 to move into a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference.

Mar 2, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the Nike Air Foamposite shoes and Off-White socks worn by Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nysier Brooks added 13 and Keith Williams chipped in 10 points for the Bearcats (25-4, 14-2), who joined Houston atop the conference after the No. 8 Cougars were upset at home earlier Saturday by Central Florida. Cincinnati hosts Houston on March 10 with the AAC title at stake.

Jeremiah Martin scored a game-high 28 points for the Tigers (18-12, 10-7), including a driving layup with 6.9 seconds left that pulled them within 70-69. Cincinnati’s Tre Scott sank a free throw with 4.9 seconds left to extend the lead to two points.

Scott missed a second foul shot that Memphis’ Isaiah Maurice rebounded, but his outlet pass to Martin was stolen by Logan Johnson, who dribbled out the clock to cap a contentious game. The Ted Valentine-helmed officiating crew whistled 40 fouls, including four technicals.

The teams combined for three technicals after an altercation with 7:38 left in the game that included the ejection of Bearcats point guard Justin Jenifer.

Cincinnati won this game at the foul line, going 23 of 36 while the Tigers made 7 of 10.

After Martin, who averaged more than 30 points a game in February, started the scoring with a 3-pointer, Cincinnati landed the first real punch by rattling off the next eight points. It held Memphis scoreless for a span of 4:18.

The Bearcats extended the margin to 15-7 as Cumberland sank two foul shots with 12:57 left in the half, and later stretched the lead to 24-14 on a jumper by Williams at the 7:43 mark. The advantage was still 10 in the final minute of the half when the Tigers grabbed momentum.

Martin found Maurice for a jumper and Antwann Jones for a 3-ball in the final 40 seconds, enabling Memphis to slash the deficit to 37-32 at intermission despite committing nine turnovers and getting outrebounded.

—Field Level Media