No. 9 Cincinnati wins 11th straight with rout of Temple

Senior forward Gary Clark registered 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double as No. 9 Cincinnati rolled to a 75-42 victory over Temple on Wednesday in American Athletic Conference play at Highland Heights, Ky.

Senior forward Kyle Washington contributed 13 points and nine rebounds as the Bearcats (18-2, 7-0 AAC) won their 11th consecutive contest. Sophomore guard Jarron Cumberland also scored 13 points and junior guard Jacob Evans added 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and a career-high five steals as Cincinnati stretched its national-best home winning streak to 37 games.

The Bearcats are playing their home games across the river at BB&T Arena in Kentucky this season while Fifth Third Arena is being renovated.

Temple didn’t have a single player score in double digits while committing 20 turnovers, shooting 28.6 percent from the field -- including 3 of 23 from 3-point range -- and 43.8 percent from the free throw line. Junior center Ernest Aflakpui and sophomore guard Quinton Rose scored seven points apiece for the Owls (10-10, 2-6), who posted their second fewest points of the campaign.

Clark made 6 of 7 field goal attempts while becoming the fifth player in Cincinnati history to top 1,000 career rebounds and also the fifth player to reach at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Clark (1,259 points, 1,002 boards) joins Oscar Robertson (2,973 points, 1,338 rebounds from 1957-60), Jack Twyman (1,598/1,242 from 1951-55), Paul Hogue (1,391/1,088 from 1959-62) and Robert Miller (1,498/1,060 from 1974-79) on the latter list.

Temple scored the game’s first five points and led 10-7 more than seven-plus minutes in before the Bearcats took over.

Clark scored five points during a 10-0 burst that saw Cincinnati take a 27-15 with 3:16 left in the first half. The Owls scored the next four points before the Bearcats struck for the final eight points of the half -- including 3-pointers from Evans and Washington -- to take a 35-19 halftime lead.

Cincinnati pushed its advantage to 20 for the first time at 48-28 on a layup by freshman forward Eliel Nsoseme with 12:50 remaining. Aflakpui scored a basket 23 seconds later for Temple before the Bearcats erupted with 14 consecutive points.

Clark drained two 3-pointers and delivered a dunk during the run, and Washington capped it with a basket to make it 62-30 with 8:11 remaining.

The lead topped out at 34 points on a 3-pointer by Evans with 6:25 left.

--Field Level Media