No. 11 Cincinnati uses hot shooting to rally past Tulsa

Senior forward Gary Clark scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help No. 11 Cincinnati to an 82-74 victory over Tulsa on Sunday in American Athletic Conference play at BB&T Center in Highland Heights, Ky.

Sophomore guard Jarron Cumberland scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and recorded eight assists as the Bearcats (25-4, 14-2 AAC) increased their lead to one game over second-place Wichita State in the conference race. Junior guard Jacob Evans had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds and junior guard Cane Broome also scored 15 points.

Senior forward Junior Etou scored 21 points for Tulsa (17-11, 10-6), which had its six-game winning streak halted. Senior guard Corey Henderson Jr. added 11 points for the Golden Hurricane, who shot just 34.4 percent in the second half to finish at 45.8 despite being a solid 14 of 30 from 3-point range.

Tulsa played without junior point guard Sterling Taplin (ankle).

Clark, who had three steals, made 6 of 8 shots in the second half and was one of many Bearcats who stepped up on the defensive end.

“We really locked in on the defensive end in the second half and got stops,” Clark said of the second-half turnaround in a postgame interview on the CBS Sports Network.

The Bearcats were a torrid 15 of 22 from 3-point range. Cincinnati shot 55.4 percent from the field.

The Golden Hurricane led 52-44 early in the second half before Cincinnati erupted with a 24-4 surge to open up a 12-point lead.

Broome scored six straight points and Evans drained a 3-pointer during a run of 13 consecutive points as the Bearcats took a 62-54 edge with 12:53 to play. Evans and Clark later connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 68-56 with 11:32 remaining.

Tulsa kept battling and moved within 78-72 on sophomore guard Curran Scott’s basket with 4:41 left but scored just two points the rest of the way.

Tulsa shot 59.3 percent from the field in the first half and led 47-44 at the break.

Cincinnati used an 8-2 burst to take a 40-33 lead on junior guard Justin Jenifer’s 3-pointer with 5:51 left. The Golden Hurricane controlled the rest of the half with a 14-4 push to take the three-point halftime advantage.

--Field Level Media