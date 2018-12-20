Cincinnati turns early deficit into rout over UCLA

Junior guard Jarron Cumberland made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Cincinnati roll to an easy 93-64 victory over visiting UCLA on Wednesday night.

Sophomore guard Keith Williams added 19 points for Cincinnati (10-2). Junior center Nysier Brooks scored 14 points and senior guard Justin Jenifer had 11.

The Bearcats shot 52.4 percent from the field and were a solid 12 of 21 from 3-point range. Williams and Jenifer each knocked down three 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for UCLA (7-4), which lost its second straight game. Freshman center Moses Brown had 12 points, freshman forward Cody Riley added 11 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore point guard Jaylen Hands recorded 12 assists for the Bruins.

UCLA shot 40.4 percent from the field and was 9 of 26 from 3-point range. The Bruins committed 14 turnovers while Cincinnati had just six.

The Bearcats dominated the final 13-plus minutes of the first half and continued their control in the second half.

A dunk by Brown pulled UCLA within 62-44 before Cincinnati answered with 11 straight points. Williams capped the burst with a layup to increase the margin to 29 with 9:53 left.

Williams connected on a 3-pointer 61 seconds later to push the lead to 30 for the first time at 76-46 and the Bearcats cruised to the finish.

Cumberland had 19 points and five rebounds in the first half as Cincinnati held a 48-31 lead at the break.

The Bruins started strong and led 17-9 after Hands drained a 3-pointer with 13:24 left in the half.

The Bearcats rattled off the next 11 points and 28 of 32 to turn the eight-point deficit into a 37-21 lead.

Sophomore guard Trevor Moore’s 3-pointer capped the 11-0 surge to give Cincinnati a 20-17 edge with 11:33 left.

Williams scored the final five points of the 28-4 burst to make it a 16-point margin with 6:47 remaining.

