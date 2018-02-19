Shamet helps No. 19 Wichita State upset No. 5 Cincinnati

Landry Shamet scored 19 points as No. 19 Wichita State snapped fifth-ranked Cincinnati’s 39-game home winning streak with a 76-72 victory on Sunday at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky.

Shamet scored 16 of his points in the first half and shot 6 of 13 in the first meeting between the schools since 1981. He also handed out five assists.

Shaquille Morris added 13 points as Wichita State (21-5, 11-3 American Athletic Conference) shot 52.9 percent and made 8 of 18 3-pointers en route to its fourth straight win. Austin Reaves contributed 12 points for the Shockers, who overcame 15 turnovers and led for over 34 minutes.

Jarron Cumberland scored 18 points for the Bearcats (23-4, 12-2), who lost their second straight game and first home game since falling to Temple on Dec. 29, 2015. Cumberland shot 7 of 17 from the field but was 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jacob Evans and reserve Cane Broome added 16 points apiece, though Evans was 4 of 10 from the floor and Broome made 7 of 10 shots. Gary Clark finished 11 points as the Bearcats shot 48.1 percent but missed 16 of 23 3-point attempts.

Wichita State went up 72-64 on a basket by Darral Willis Jr. with 83 seconds left. The Bearcats were within 72-70 after Cumberland stole the ball from Shamet and Tre Scott dunked with 14 seconds left.

After the teams traded layups, Morris finished it off for Wichita State by converting a dunk with five seconds remaining.

The Shockers made 11 of their first 17 shots and used an 11-0 run to get a 28-20 lead on a 3-pointer by Shamet with 7:58 remaining. Cincinnati used its defensive pressure to get back in the game and forged a tie at 38 on a 3-pointer by Cumberland with 2:24 remaining.

The Bearcats knotted the score at 40 on a jumper by Broome with 54 seconds left. Two free throws by Shamet gave him 16 points and a 42-40 lead for the Shockers after Cumberland missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

The Shockers scored the first seven points of the second half, taking a 49-40 lead on an open 3-pointer by Reaves with 16:32 remaining. Wichita State expanded its lead to 59-48 on a 3-pointer by Zach Brown with 11:26 left but Cincinnati quickly came back and was within 62-59 on a basket by Broome with 7:15 left.

