Cincinnati defeats Xavier, wins city bragging rights

Bragging rights in the “Crosstown Showdown” once again belong to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Junior Jarron Cumberland scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting as Cincinnati defended its home court against its archrival with a 62-47 win on Saturday.

After three straight losses in the rivalry from 2013-15, the Bearcats have now won two of the last three and avenged a 13-point loss in last year’s game.

Trailing 18-14 in the first half, the Bearcats surged ahead with a 12-0 run to take a 26-18 lead with 2:52 remaining in the first half.

Cincinnati ended up taking a 28-22 lead into the halftime break.

The second half remained relatively close until the Bearcats started to pull away at the midpoint of the second half.

The Bearcats went on a 13-2 run in less than six minutes to take a 54-36 lead with 6:19 remaining.

Cincinnati ultimately built its lead up to as many as 19 points at 60-41 with 3:29 left in the game.

Xavier couldn’t pull closer than 13 points the rest of the way and saw a four-game winning streak snapped.

Cincinnati, which committed only five turnovers, has won nine straight games following a season-opening loss at home to Ohio State.

Sophomore guard Keith Williams scored 16 points and junior Tre Scott added 10 points to flank Cumberland for Cincinnati, which finished shooting 40.7 percent from the field (24 of 59) overall but just 27.8 percent from 3-point range (5 of 18).

Junior Quentin Goodin finished with 12 points and sophomore guard Paul Scruggs added 11 points in defeat for Xavier, which couldn’t overcome a poor shooting performance from the field.

The Musketeers finished 18 of 51 from the field overall (35.3 percent) and 20 percent from 3-point range (5 of 25).

Cincinnati outrebounded Xavier, 36-30, and had 16 assists compared to just eight for Xavier.

