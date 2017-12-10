Chiozza pushes No. 5 Florida past Cincinnati

NEWARK, N.J. -- No. 5 Florida’s three-game losing streak is over after a 66-60 win over No. 17 Cincinnati in the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

Chris Chiozza scored the last six points for the Gators (6-3), including a floater that gave them a 62-60 edge with 1:10 to play.

Egor Koulechov led Florida with 21 points and seven rebounds, Jalen Hudson added 17 points and Chiozza had 15.

”I‘m not trying to take the game over at all,“ Chiozza said. ”I just was trying to play for my team. And I just happened to get a lateral break out from Jalen and two free throws and layup, I just had a chance to get one. I wasn’t really looking for shots. I was just trying to make good plays and then just fell into my hands.

“We gave up a lot, but the biggest thing, we just kept playing and trying to find ways to come up with the ball. I think it showed the last maybe few minutes, we were able to find a way to get stops.”

Cane Broome topped the Bearcats (7-2) with 15 points and Jacob Evans had 13.

The Gators’ previous losing skid included a surprising 65-59 home setback to Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday. Two days earlier, Florida was upset 83-66 by Florida State. The slide began with an 87-84 loss to No. 1 Duke on Nov. 26, when Florida squandered a 17-point lead in the second half.

During that span, Florida shot just 36.6 percent from the field (45 of 123) and 18.2 percent from 3-point range (8 of 44), with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 14 to 25.

Against Cincinnati, the Gators shot 42.6 percent, 40 percent from 3-point range and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9 to 15.

The Gators were buoyed by a large contingent of their fans.

“Gator Nation is all over the country and all over the world,” White said. “To see them in New Jersey was special. To lose three in a row and come up here and have the contingent that we had, wearing Gator gear. It was really neat. It’s a cool thing to see.”

Florida scored 27 points off a season-high 21 Bearcats turnovers.

”I didn’t realize we had a three-game losing streak,“ joked Florida coach Mike White. ”I‘m sure there is a sense of relief. Did it provide a sense of urgency? Probably.

“When the horn blows I‘m sure our guys had a sense of relief. We seemed to make plays down the stretch that we needed to.”

Gary Clark sank a free throw for the Bearcats to tie it at 60-60. It was the fourth tie in under a five-minute span.

Broome’s two free throws allowed the Bearcats to reclaim the lead at 59-58 with 2:09 remaining before Kevarrius Hayes sank two free throws with 1:54 left.

After the Bearcats tied it at 55, Hudson drilled a 3-pointer with 3:50 to go.

Cincinnati went 2:45 without scoring and the Gators took advantage with a 6-0 run to move ahead 55-53 on a basket from freshman Deaundrae Ballard with 5:08 to go.

“We played hard. We just didn’t execute,” said Bearcats coach Mick Cronin. “It wasn’t a pretty game. We didn’t play well by any stretch of the imagination.”

Evans ended a 2:48 drought with a layup to give the Bearcats a 51-49 lead with 8:45 to play and a Jarron Cumberland layup extended the lead to 53-49.

The Bearcats knotted it at 40 with a 7-2 run that ended with a layup from Evans at the 14:43 mark of the second half.

A 3-pointer from Broome tied it for the Bearcats at 24 with 4:26 left in the half, but a 10-4 burst gave the Gators a 34-28 halftime advantage. Chiozza popped in five points in the run.

The Bearcats erased a 24-18 Florida lead by scoring six consecutive points to tie it.

NOTES: Florida’s four 100-point games this season are tied for third-most in a season in school history. The Gators had five such games twice previously (2000-01, 2001-02) and also had two prior seasons with four (1986-87, 2003-04). ... The Bearcats rank among the nation’s top 25 in scoring margin, rebound margin, field-goal percentage defense, total rebounds per game, scoring defense, total blocks, blocked shots per game and assists per game. ... Florida G Chris Chiozza leads the SEC in assists and G Egor Koulechov is tops in the league in free-throw percentage.