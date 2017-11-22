No. 21 Cincinnati cruises into Cayman Islands final

No. 12 Cincinnati advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic behind a fine all-around performance from forward Gary Clark in a 75-48 win over Richmond on Tuesday night.

Clark finished with eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Reserve Cane Broome added 13 points and Jacob Evans had 12 in the win for Cincinnati (5-0), which will play Wyoming (4-0) in the title game Wednesday at the 2,000-seat John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Cold-shooting Richmond (1-3) did not have a double-figure scorer until Jacob Gilyard made two free throws with 1:29 remaining in the game. Gilyard finished with 12 points.

The Spiders, who made only 38.1 percent of their shots, including 37.5 percent from 3-point range, will play Louisiana in the third-place game Wednesday.

Cincinnati established control from the start, taking a 40-14 halftime lead. The Bearcats, who never trailed, kept Richmond under 10 points until 2:40 remained in the half when they led 36-10.

Cincinnati guard Justin Jenifer had all nine of his points at halftime, making three 3-pointers in four attempts. Clark made both of his shots beyond the arc and had eight points at the break.

The Bearcats made 53.8 percent (14 of 26) of their shots in the first half, compiling 12 assists. They also made 8 of 14 from 3-point range in the half.

Richmond shot only 22.2 percent from the field before halftime, making only 4 of 18 shots. The Spiders hit only 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. They committed 13 turnovers with only three assists by halftime.

The Bearcats shot 54.3 percent for the game, 54.2 percent from 3-point range. They committed 20 turnovers but outrebounded Richmond 35-22.