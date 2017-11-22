Preview: Wyoming vs. Cincinnati

No. 13 Cincinnati will be riding high heading into the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic, where it will face Wyoming Wednesday. The Bearcats thoroughly dominated Richmond 75-48 in the semifinals to set up a matchup with the fellow unbeaten Cowboys.

No one player stood out for the Bearcats in the victory over the Spiders, as it was a team effort that included 13 players. Gary Clark couldn’t quite reach his third double-double of the season, but instead added assists to his repertoire, finishing one shy of matching his career high of eight. Cane Broome, a transfer from Sacred Heart, played 23 minutes - 11 more than he logged in the opening round game against Buffalo - and produced 13 points, but continued to be dogged by turnovers. Wyoming’s Hayden Dalton, who entered Tuesday averaging 23.3 points, was limited to two - his lowest total in two years - but it didn’t stop the Cowboys, who earned a 70-61 win over Louisiana to punch their ticket to the championship game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT WYOMING (4-0): Not many teams could overcome its top scorer being held in check and another starter going out with an illness, but the Cowboys were able to thanks to Alexander Aka Gorski. The senior guard from Sweden, who missed the first two games of the season, scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for head coach Allen Edwards. “I like to brag about our depth and I thought guys like (Louis) Adams and (Nyaires) Redding did a great job,” Edwards told the media. “I thought Alex being a few days back from injury did a solid job. We have to do what we need to do to come home with a championship.”

ABOUT CINCINNATI (5-0): Trevor Moore saw his most extensive action of the season against Richmond and responded with career highs of nine points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Bearcats. The 6-5 freshman guard from Houston, who spent a post-graduate season at South Kent School in Connecticut, has been brought along slowly, playing a grand total of 50 minutes through the first four games. “He can really shoot,” junior guard Jacob Evans, who had 12 points against Richmond, told the media. “He has a nice stroke. Coach (Mick Cronin) says he’s the best shooter he’s ever seen. I don’t know about that one.”

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats last won an in-season tournament two seasons ago at the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

2. The Cowboys closed out last season by defeating Coastal Carolina 2-1 to win the championship series of the CBI tournament.

3. Cincinnati and Wyoming have played five times previously with the Bearcats winning the last three meetings (1993-95).

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 81, Wyoming 70