Clark, Washington lead Cincinnati over Wyoming

Cincinnati forward Gary Clark scored 17 points and Kyle Washington added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the 12th-ranked Bearcats’ 78-53 victory over Wyoming in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday.

The 12th-ranked Bearcats (6-0) made 50 percent from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range compared to 31.3 percent from the field for Wyoming (4-1) in the game played at the John Gray Gymnasium at George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Cowboys made only 15 of 48 shots from the field, including 6 of 21 from 3-point range.

They were led by Hayden Dalton’s 15 points and five rebounds. Alan Herndon and Louis Adams each had 12 points.

Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans III had 10 points and five assists. Cane Broome had 10 points off the bench.

Wyoming looked out of sync from the start, especially with guard Justin James (10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds a game) in street clothes because of an injury suffered Tuesday against Louisiana. He was accidentally hit in the mouth in that game.

Cincinnati took a 20-2 lead with 10:54 left in the first half and was not threatened thereafter.

The Bearcats took a 37-20 lead into halftime as Clark and Justin Jenifer matched the Cowboys’ point total. Clark had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and Jenifer added seven points.

Clark, the MVP of the Cayman Islands Classic, was named to the all-tournament team with Evans.