Virginia Tech overwhelms The Citadel

Virginia Tech had a run-and-gun offense on display for the home fans Sunday night at soldout Cassell Coliseum, racing past The Citadel 132-93.

Sophomore big man Kerry Blackshear Jr. gave the Hokies (2-0) a spark in the paint, flirting with a triple-double with 22 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Freshman swingman Nickeil Alexander-Walker continued a hot start to his college career with 29 points while junior guard Justin Robinson had 19 points with seven assists. Chris Clarke came off the bench to add 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (1-1) got big games off the bench from freshmen Tariq Simmons and Hayden Brown, who each scored 22 points.

Robinson struggled with his shooting in Virginia Tech’s opening victory against Detroit Mercy. But he nailed his first three shots, including two 3-pointers, to score eight quick points as the Hokies jumped to a 27-16 lead seven minutes into the game.

By halftime, the rout was on with Alexander-Walker heating up to score 21 of his team high in the first half. The Hokies went to the locker room with a 66-47 lead.

Defensively, Virginia Tech managed to shut down 2016-17 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year Preston Parks, holding him to eight points. But the Hokies struggled to slow down The Citadel’s new freshman phenom, Simmons, who lit up Buzz Williams’ ACC squad for 18 first-half points.

The Virginia Tech offense continued to roll with the Hokies cracking the 100-point mark less than midway through the second half.