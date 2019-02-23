Reed drops 31 as Clemson pushes past Boston College

Marcquise Reed scored a career-high 31 points to lead four Clemson players in double figures as the host Tigers defeated visiting Boston College 76-66 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Feb 23, 2019; Clemson, SC, USA; Boston College Eagles Ky Bowman (0) drives to the basket while being defended by Clemson Tigers guard John Newman (15) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

The game was tied at 60 with just more than four minutes remaining, but Reed scored nine points to spark a decisive 10-0 run by the Tigers, who are fighting to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Clemson’s eighth consecutive victory against Boston College improved the Tigers to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in the ACC with four regular-season games remaining.

Boston College slipped to 13-13, 4-10.

Reed, a graduate guard and the Tigers’ leading scorer, made 11 of 21 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from three-point range. He has made 11 of his last 18 shots (61.1 percent) from beyond the arc over the Tigers’ last three games.

Reed, who broke his previous career high of 30 points set Jan. 16 against Georgia Tech, also grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals.

Reed has scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games this season and has 11 games in which he’s scored 20 or more points.

Senior forward Elijah Thomas added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season while graduate guard Shelton Mitchell had 13 points and sophomore forward Aamir Simms added 10.

Boston College’s leading scorer, junior guard Ky Bowman, had 17 points to pace the Eagles, but made only 6 of 21 shots from the floor. Freshman forward Jairus Hamilton scored a career-high 17 points and junior forward Nik Popovic added 12 points before fouling out with four minutes remaining.

Clemson held a 33-29 halftime lead, but Boston College opened the second half with a 10-0 run and pulled ahead by six, 39-33, on a Bowman three-pointer with 17:39 left. The Eagles led 50-49 with 10:44 remaining before a 7-0 Clemson run capped by a Reed three-pointer pushed the Tigers back in front and Boston College never led again.

—Field Level Media