Clemson pulls away for victory over Detroit Mercy

Hunter Tyson scored a career-high 20 points and Clemson cruised past Detroit Mercy 87-65 Sunday in a nonconference game in Clemson, S.C.

The victory was the third in a row for Clemson (3-1) following a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech. Detroit Mercy fell to 0-2.

Tyson, a sophomore forward, made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range. Five players combined to make 11 3-pointers (in 33 attempts) for the Tigers, who made 14 shots from beyond the arc in a win against Colgate in their previous game.

Junior forward Aamir Simms added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Tigers, while graduate transfer Tevin Mack chipped in with 18.

Sophomore guard Antoine Davis paced the Titans with 26 points. He was 6 of 20 from the floor, but made 11 of 12 free throw attempts. Davis led the Horizon League in scoring last season and ranked third nationally with an average of 26.1 points per game.

Senior forward Justin Miller added 13 points and sophomore swingman Chris Brandon had 12 for Detroit Mercy.

Clemson trailed only once in the game, 9-8, when Miller hit a 3-pointer with 13 minutes left in the first half.

But Clemson responded with six 3-pointers among its next seven field goals to take the lead for good. The Tigers made seven 3-pointers in the first half and pushed their lead to 38-29 at halftime.

Detroit Mercy pulled within 58-52 on a Sam Hofman 3-pointer with 9:37 remaining, but it was all Clemson from there as the Tigers responded with a 15-4 run sparked by seven consecutive points from sophomore guard John Newman III.

That spurt gave Clemson a 73-56 lead with 6:24 remaining. The Tigers eventually led by as many as 23 with 34 seconds left.

The Titans shot 32.2 percent from the floor and committed 18 turnovers.

