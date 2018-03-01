Reed, No. 18 Clemson roll over Florida State

Marcquise Reed scored 22 points to help No. 18 Clemson to a 76-63 victory against Florida State on Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson improved to 22-7 overall and 11-6 in the ACC, marking the first time in program history that the Tigers have won more than 10 league games in the regular season.

Clemson, which is virtually assured of receiving its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011, will wrap up its ACC schedule Saturday at Syracuse.

Florida State slipped to 19-10 overall, 8-9 in ACC play.

Reed, a junior guard, made 7 of 11 shots from the floor while also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Senior guard Gabe DeVoe scored 13 points while junior center Elijah Thomas and junior guard Shelton Mitchell each added 11 points for the Tigers, who snapped a four-game losing streak against the Seminoles.

The game was tied at 47-47 with 10:55 remaining, but freshman guard Clyde Trapp’s 3-pointer with 10:05 left gave Clemson the lead for good.

The Seminoles pulled within 64-61 on a 3-pointer by Phil Cofer with 2:58 remaining, but Clemson closed the game on a 12-2 run.

Led by Cofer’s 13 points, Florida State led by as many as eight points in the first half before Clemson rallied late in the half. The Tigers closed the half on a 10-3 run, and Mitchell’s 3-pointer with two seconds left gave Clemson a 35-32 halftime lead.

Cofer, a senior forward, paced the Seminoles with 21 points and made 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Guard Braian Angola was the only other Florida State player in double figures with 11 points.

Clemson, which is still bidding to finish as high as third in the ACC standings after being tabbed for a 13th-place finish in the league’s preseason poll, made 77 percent of its free throws (20 of 26) and outrebounded the Seminoles 39-30.

Florida State was 12 of 19 from the foul line.

--Field Level Media