No. 16 Florida State sets program mark in win over Clemson

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 19 points as No. 16 Florida State cruised past Clemson 77-64 Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C., to win its school-record eighth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Feb 19, 2019; Clemson, SC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Phil Cofer (0) dunks the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

The Seminoles, who already had secured a fourth straight 20-win season, improved to 21-5 overall and 9-4 in league play. They now sit in a tie for fourth place in the ACC with Louisville with five league games remaining, including three at home.

Florida State has won six of its last seven games against the Tigers.

Clemson (15-11, 5-8) is fighting to stay on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Tigers were coming off back-to-back one-point losses at Miami and Louisville and have now lost three in a row.

The Tigers already have lost more games than they did all of last season when they finished 25-10 after advancing to the Sweet 16.

Kabengele on Monday made 9 of 13 shots from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Seminoles, who outrebounded Clemson 43-32.

Junior guard Trent Forest added 14 points for Florida State while senior center Christ Koumadje had 10 points.

Kabengele scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half and the Seminoles closed the half on a 15-2 run that provided a 38-23 cushion.

Florida State shot 48.5 percent to Clemson’s 30 percent in the first 20 minutes and the Seminoles outrebounded the Tigers 25-15.

The Seminoles’ lead swelled to as much as 18 early in the second half before Clemson used a 9-0 run to pull within seven at 59-52 with eight minutes remaining.

But Florida State responded with an 8-1 run to push its advantage back to double figures and Clemson never drew closer than 10 the rest of the night.

The Tigers got a game-high 20 points from graduate guard Marcquise Reed while forward Elijah Thomas (13), guard Shelton Mitchell (12) and forward David Skara (10) each scored in double figures.

—Field Level Media