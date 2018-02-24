DeVoe erupts to help No. 15 Clemson rally past Georgia Tech

Gabe DeVoe scored 25 points as No. 15 Clemson defeated Georgia Tech 75-67 Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson, S.C.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers and inched Coach Brad Brownell’s team closer to securing its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

Clemson improved to 21-7 overall, including a 10-6 record in ACC play. The Tigers are in sole possession of fourth place in the league standings.

Georgia Tech slipped to 11-18, 4-12 with its seventh consecutive loss. Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner had never lost more than three games in a row prior to this season.

Clemson junior point guard Shelton Mitchell, who had missed the Tigers’ last two games while recovering from a concussion, scored 14 points.

Guard Marcquise Reed and center Elijah Thomas added 13 points apiece as the Tigers secured their third 10-win ACC campaign since the adoption of an 18-game league schedule six years ago.

Sophomore guard Josh Okogie finished with 22 points for Georgia Tech while Tadric Jackson had 13 and Ben Lammers 11.

Clemson led by as many as nine points midway through the first half, but Georgia Tech’s Jackson made three consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 16-5 run that gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the game at 26-24.

Georgia Tech held a 37-33 halftime lead. Okogie scored 17 first-half points on 6-of-6 shooting while also grabbing seven rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets opened the second half with a 7-0 run to push their lead to 11 and still held an 11-point edge 58-47 with 10 minutes left, but sparked by DeVoe and Mitchell, Clemson went on a 22-3 run over the next nine minutes to take control.

DeVoe, who had made just 2-of-14 from 3-point range in the Tigers’ last two games, went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Clemson has two regular-season games remaining -- Wednesday against Florida State and Saturday at Syracuse.

