Reed's 30 lead Clemson past Georgia Tech

Senior guard Marcquise Reed scored a career-high 30 points as host Clemson continued its mastery of Georgia Tech with a 72-60 Atlantic Coast Conference victory Wednesday night.

Clemson snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

Georgia Tech, which was coming off a 14-point victory at Syracuse, fell to 10-7 and 2-2.

Clemson improved to 15-4 against Georgia Tech in coach Brad Brownell’s nine seasons and remained unbeaten against the Yellow Jackets at Littlejohn Coliseum (9-0) under Brownell.

The Tigers, who are 23-3 at Littlejohn over the last two seasons, haven’t lost to Georgia Tech at home since Feb. 8, 2005, a span of 13 games.

Coming off his worst performance of the season — a 3-for-14 effort in a loss to Virginia — Reed rebounded with one of his best games, making 10-of-13 shots from the field and all eight of his free throws.

Reed, a preseason second-team All-ACC pick and the Tigers’ leading scorer at 18.9 points per game, also had six rebounds and a team-high four steals.

Senior forward Elijah Thomas scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Clemson, while sophomore forward Aamir Simms added 10 points.

Junior forward James Banks led Georgia Tech with 16 points, and sophomore guard Jose Alvarado added 10 points.

Clemson got off to a hot start, scoring the game’s first 14 points.

Reed scored 19 points in the first half and the Tigers built as much as a 19-point lead, but Georgia Tech closed the first half with a 22-8 run to close its deficit to 35-30 at the break.

Clemson opened the second half with a 7-0 run to push its lead to 12 points and the closest the Yellow Jackets could get down the stretch was nine, 62-53, with 3:01 to play.

