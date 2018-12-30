Clemson continues home, Atlantic Sun dominance in win

Marcquise Reed scored 26 points as host Clemson rolled past Lipscomb 84-67 Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in the Tigers’ final tune-up before Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Reed has scored 46 points in two games since returning to Clemson’s lineup after missing three games with a sprained knee.

The senior guard, who is Clemson’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game, made 9 of 17 shots from the floor and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and led the Tigers in both assists and steals with five apiece.

Clemson, which improved to 10-3, is 9-0 against members of Atlantic Sun Conference foes. Lipscomb slipped to 9-4.

Clemson will take a four-game winning streak into its ACC opener at Duke on Saturday.

Reed was the Tigers’ catalyst, but he got plenty of help as four teammates scored in double figures, led by senior forward David Skara’s career-high-tying 17 points.

Senior forward Elijah Thomas added 12 points despite hitting only 3 of 10 field goals. He entered the game leading the ACC in field-goal percentage at 70.6 percent.

Sophomore guard Clyde Trapp scored 11 points off the bench and senior guard Shelton Mitchell had 10 for the Tigers.

Reed scored 14 points and Thomas added 10 in the first half as the Tigers took control early and built as much as a 21-point lead. Clemson made six of its last seven shots of the half to take a 46-27 lead into halftime.

Lipscomb, which got a team-high 19 points from senior guard Garrison Mathews, pulled within 13 points with 10 minutes remaining, but that was close as the Bisons would get. Senior forward Rob Marberry added 13 points for Lipscomb, which was playing Clemson for the first time in school history.

Clemson improved to 7-1 at Littlejohn Coliseum this season and is 22-2 at home since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

