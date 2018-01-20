No. 20 Clemson tops Notre Dame but loses F Grantham

Senior guard Gabe DeVoe scored 17 points to lead four teammates in double figures, as No. 20 Clemson defeated Notre Dame, 67-58, in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson improved to 16-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play, while the Fighting Irish slipped to 13-7, 3-4 with their fourth consecutive ACC loss.

The Tigers are 11-0 at Littlejohn Coliseum this season, including 4-0 in ACC games, and defeated Notre Dame for the first time in six tries since the Irish joined the league in basketball five seasons ago.

The bad news for Clemson? Senior forward Donte Grantham suffered an apparent knee injury with 10:54 left in the game and did not return. Grantham, the Tigers’ second-leading scorer, had 11 points before the injury.

Junior guard Shelton Mitchell scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half while Marcquise Reed also had 12.

Freshman guard T.J. Gibbs had 18 points for Notre Dame, and sophomore forward John Mooney came off the bench to add a career-high 13 points. Senior forward Martinas Geben added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Clemson never trailed in the contest. The Tigers made their first seven shots from the floor to start the game, jumping out to a 17-8 lead behind DeVoe, who had 14 points in the first half.

The Tigers extended their advantage to as many as 11 on three occasions in the first half before a late flurry by Notre Dame enabled the Fighting Irish to cut their deficit to just three, 33-30, by halftime.

The Fighting Irish pulled within one point, 47-46, with 10 minutes remaining, but Mitchell scored five straight points to give Clemson some breathing room.

Notre Dame cut its deficit to three, 59-56, on a 3-pointer by Matt Farrell with 2:20 remaining, but Clemson freshman Aamir Simms responded with a 3-pointer -- the first of his career at Littlejohn Coliseum -- and the Tigers connected on four of seven free throws in the final 46 seconds to keep Notre Dame at bay.

Farrell was held to a season-low six points and Notre Dame shot just 38.7 percent, its third-lowest percentage of the season.

--Field Level Media