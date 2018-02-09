DeVoe, No. 16 Clemson pound Pitt

Senior guard Gabe DeVoe matched his career high with 25 points and tied a school record by making at least five 3-point shots for a fourth consecutive game as No. 16 Clemson rolled past Pittsburgh 72-48 on Thursday night in Clemson, S.C.

The Tigers improved to 20-4 overall, notching their first 20-win season since 2013-14, and moved to 9-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to remain in second place. The Tigers were projected for a 13th-place finish in the ACC preseason poll.

Pittsburgh fell to 8-17 and remained the league’s only winless team at 0-12. The Panthers lost their 12th consecutive game.

DeVoe made a career-best seven from beyond the arc (on 11 attempts) to continue his torrid touch from outside of late. In the Tigers’ past four games, DeVoe has shot 64.7 percent (22 of 34) from 3-point range and is averaging 22.8 points during that stretch.

Junior forward Elijah Thomas had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and junior guard Shelton Mitchell scored 12 points for Clemson, which improved to 13-0 this season at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Freshman forward Terrell Brown scored a career-high 19 points for Pittsburgh but was the lone Panther in double figures.

Clemson got six points and six rebounds from Thomas in the first half and led by as many as 13 points before settling for a 32-22 advantage at the break. Pittsburgh stayed within striking range thanks to Brown, who scored 13 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Tigers blew things open quickly in the second half, making six consecutive 3-pointers in the first six minutes to spark a 24-6 run.

Clemson finished 12 of 27 from 3-point range as a team and outrebounded Pittsburgh 35-28 in defeating the Panthers for a fourth consecutive time. The Tigers had 17 assists and only eight turnovers.

The Panthers gave the ball away 15 times and registered just seven assists.

Guard Marcquise Reed, who was ill, scored only four points for Clemson, but he did have seven assists.

Clemson has won four consecutive games since a 25-point loss at No. 2 Virginia on Jan. 23.

--Field Level Media