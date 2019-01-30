Hot shooting lifts Clemson over Pitt

Clemson backcourt mates Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell combined to score 40 points as the host Tigers rolled past Pitt 82-69 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday.

Clemson snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 12-8 overall and 2-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Pitt (12-9, 2-6) was playing its second road game in four days and lost it fourth in a row. The Panthers have lost 19 consecutive road games, including 16 in a row in league play.

Reed, a senior guard, scored 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-6 touch from the free-throw line.

Mitchell, also a senior guard, added 14 points (all in the first half) and sophomore guard Clyde Trapp chipped in with 16 points and Javan White, a graduate transfer from Oral Roberts, added 10 points.

Clemson rode the hot hand of Mitchell and Reed to bolt to a 51-23 halftime lead. Mitchell, who had made only 2 of 19 shots from 3-point range in ACC play this season, went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half as the Tigers made 9 of 15 3-pointers as a team in the frame.

Clemson shot 67.7 percent from the floor — the highest first-half percentage in nine seasons under coach Brad Brownell — and the Tigers’ 51 first-half points matched the most points scored in a first half in the Brownell era.

Clemson, which improved to 5-3 all-time against Pitt, finished with a season-high 14 3-pointers made in 27 attempts.

The Panthers were led by freshman guard Xavier Johnson, who scored a career-high 30 points. Johnson made 10 of 14 shots from the floor.

Senior swingman Jared Wilson-Frame added 14 points for the Panthers.

