No. 4 Virginia puts clamps on Clemson in 63-43 win

No. 4 Virginia flexed its muscles once again to remain unbeaten with a 63-43 win at Clemson in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday afternoon.

On a day the Tigers were honoring their national championship-winning football team, their basketball squad was held to fewer points than their team scored on the gridiron last week against Alabama.

Virginia (15-0, 3-0 ACC) held Clemson to 25.9 percent shooting, including 3 of 19 from beyond the arc as the Cavaliers continued their dominant play. The win extended UVA’s nation-best road winning streak to 13 games.

After Clemson (10-6, 0-3) cut the Cavs’ lead to two at 29-27 with 17:25 to play in the game, Virginia used a 12-1 run to retake control and eventually surrendered just 22 second-half points to the struggling Tigers.

Three players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers. Kyle Guy scored all 13 of his points in the first half. De’Andre Hunter dropped in 12 points and Jay Huff, who played only 10 minutes off the bench, added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Clemson’s leading scorer Marcquise Reed scored 14 points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 0-for-5 from the 3-point line.

The Tigers scored just two points over the game’s first nine minutes yet found themselves down just 11-2.

Despite shooting 24 percent in the first half, the Tigers made four of their last five field goals and held Virginia scoreless over the final 2:24 to go into the locker room trailing 27-21.

Virginia also struggled scoring the ball as they made just 38 percent of their first-half field goals. Guy scored 13 points and at one point was outscoring Clemson 13-9.

The Tigers made 10 of their 12 free throws to keep within striking distance.

Virginia will host in-state rival and No. 9 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night while Clemson will travel to take on No. 13 Florida State.

—First Level Media