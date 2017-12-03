Reed helps Clemson blow out UNC-Asheville

Clemson broke open a close game with a 16-6 run late in the first quarter and the Tigers went on to beat UNC-Asheville 83-52 on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Marcquise Reed led the way for the Tigers, who were coming off a come-from-behind road win against Ohio State, with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Donte Grantham compiled a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson (7-1).

Ahmad Thomas scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs (5-3) saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Jonathan Baehre added nine points for the Bulldogs, whose other losses came to Rhode Island and Vanderbilt.

Macio Teague came into the game leading the Bulldogs in scoring with a 15.7 points-per-game average. Teague, however, shot only 1 of 9 from the field and finished with two points.

The two teams traded baskets for the first 15 minutes and, when Asheville’s Jalen Seegars knocked down a free throw to complete a three-point play, the score was knotted 20-20 with 6:36 left in the half.

A layup by Gabe Devoe gave the Tigers the lead for good at the 5:24 mark of the first. Reed followed with a layup and 3-pointer and the Tigers were off and running.

Grantham’s layup sent the Tigers into intermission with a 36-26 lead.

The Bulldogs opened the second half ice-cold from the field, scoring only two points in the first 5:24 of the half. By the time Baehre recorded a dunk, Clemson had reeled off eight straight to open a 19-point lead.

The lead grew to as many as 34 points on Malik William’s jumper with 16 seconds left.

Clemson converted 16 Asheville turnovers into 19 points and outscored the Bulldogs 48-26 in the paint.