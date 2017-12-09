Thomas powers Clemson past Samford

Elijah Thomas posted a double-double as host Clemson fended off an upset-minded Samford 81-59 on Saturday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum.

All five Tigers starters scored in double-digits as Brad Brownell’s squad improved to 8-1 on the year with its fourth consecutive victory. Samford drops to 2-8 and has now lost three straight.

The junior forward Thomas scored 11 points while snaring a game-high 11 rebounds. Shelton Mitchell and Donte Grantham each scored 20 points to lead the late onslaught for Clemson. Gabe Devoe added 14 points while Marcquise Reed contributed 13 points of his own.

The game was closer than the final score indicates as Justin Coleman and the Bulldogs kept the contest tight through the game’s first 30 minutes. The junior guard and homegrown Birmingham product scored 17 points and dished out five assists for Samford, which trailed 35-30 heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs were able to trim that lead to two points with 9:29 remaining in the contest. Clemson took over from there going on a 26-6 run to close out the game.

Samford edged Clemson 44.7 to 41.7 percent in field goal shooting, including a 43-25 margin from 3-point range. Coleman and Demetrius Denzel-Dyson each went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Denzel-Dyson posted 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs, whose reserves outscored those of the Tigers by a resounding 24-3.

Alex Peters (four points) and Alex Thompson (two rebounds) both fouled out for Samford.

Clemson is back in action on Dec. 16 in Sunrise, Fla., when the Tigers take on the Florida Gators in the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Samford returns home on Friday to Birmingham’s Pete Hanna Center to play host to Thomas (Ga.) University.