Brown, Rose propel Temple past Clemson

The Temple Owls remain undefeated after beating the Clemson Tigers 67-60 to win the Gildan Charleston Classic on Sunday at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The Owls (3-0) were led by senior guard Josh Brown, who made a trio of 3-pointers in the second half to extend Temple’s lead. Brown, who spent most of the first half on the bench in foul trouble, finished the game with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting and added three assists.

It was the first loss of the season for the Tigers (4-1).

Owls sophomore guard Quinton Rose notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 guard also had four assists. Senior forward Obi Enechionyia chipped in 12 points and six rebounds, and junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. added 14 points and three assists.

Sophomore guard Alani Moore II came off the bench and pitched in 11 of his 12 points in the first half to give the Owls an early lead.

Tigers junior guard Shelton Mitchell had 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

The Owls defense was able to keep Clemson senior forward and team leader Donte Grantham in check. Grantham scored only 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and he added nine assists. Coming into the night, the 6-8 senior was averaging 18 points a game.

Tigers junior guard Marcquise Reed contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Clemson returns to action Friday when it welcomes Texas Southern to Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Temple visits crosstown-rival La Salle at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia next Sunday.