Boston University upsets Colgate to win Patriot League title

Max Mahoney scored 18 points, three Boston University teammates added double-figure scoring totals, and the third-seeded Terriers upset top-seeded Colgate 64-61 on Wednesday in Hamilton, N.Y., to win the Patriot League championship.

Boston University (21-13) earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011. The Raiders (25-9) had won the Patriot League’s automatic NCAA bid last season.

Jonas Harper and Walter Whyte each scored 12 points for the Terriers, and Javante McCoy added 11. Boston University outshot Colgate 46.4 percent to 37.1 percent, with the Terriers making eight 3-pointers to the Raiders’ four.

Jordan Burns poured in a game-high 21 points for Colgate. Jack Ferguson finished with 17 points, and Rapolas Ivanauskas had 13 points.

