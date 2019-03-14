US College Basketball
Colgate in NCAA Tournament for first time since '96

Field Level Media

Colgate players are too young to remember the last time the Raiders made the NCAA Tournament — if they even were born at the time. So what they did Wednesday counts as a first-in-a-lifetime event.

Riding a 22-9 run midway through the first half to a lead it would never relinquish, top-seeded Colgate defeated second-seeded Bucknell 94-80 to win the Patriot League tournament on its home floor, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.

The Raiders (23-10) got a game-high and tournament championship game-record 35 points from Jordan Burns as they prevented the Bison (21-11) from winning the tournament for the third straight season. Bucknell got 23 points from Kimbal Mackenzie.

