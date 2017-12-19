Crawford helps Wake squeak by Coastal Carolina

Bryant Crawford scored a season-high 22 points as Wake Forest withstood a tight finish to defeat Coastal Carolina 84-80 on Monday night at HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

The Demon Deacons (7-4) have won six games in a row, their longest winning streak in eight years.

Brandon Childress and Keyshawn Woods both scored 12 points for Wake Forest, which overcame 17 turnovers in its first trip to Conway. Demon Deacons center Doral Moore had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Zac Cuthbertson’s 21 points paced Coastal Carolina (6-6). Ajay Sanders poured in 15 points and Artur Labinowicz added 13 points. Jaylen Shaw contributed 12 points and 10 assists, and Josh Coleman had 11 points.

Crawford’s steal led to his missed layup, but Mitchell Wilbekin’s put-back gave the Demon Deacons the go-ahead points with 2:02 left. Crawford made three free throws at the 1:25 mark for a 76-72 edge.

Terrence Thompson’s corner 3-pointer stretched Wake Forest’s advantage to 79-76. However, a 3-pointer by Sanders with 38.5 seconds left trimmed the lead, though he missed the foul shot on a chance for a four-point play.

Woods went 4-for-4 on free throws in the last 17.1 seconds to seal the outcome.

Cuthbertson’s three-point play pulled the Chanticleers within 69-67 with 3:55 remaining. Two possessions later, Coastal Carolina was back in front on Labinowicz’s 3-pointer from the left wing with three minutes left.

The Demon Deacons went on a 12-0 run for a 51-43 lead early in the second half.

The Chanticleers led 22-15 before the Demon Deacons rallied for a brief lead. Coastal Carolina responded for a 38-33 halftime edge.

Wake Forest freshman guard Chaundee Brown was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game with a foot injury. He scored four points in 16 minutes.

Wake Forest won home games against Coastal Carolina the past two seasons.