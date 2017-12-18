Preview: Wake Forest at Coastal Carolina

Wake Forest aims for its sixth consecutive victory when it visits Coastal Carolina on Monday. The Demon Deacons have beaten the Chanticleers each of the last two seasons and hold a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series.

The Demon Deacons lost their first three games and four of their first five, but they’ve won their last three by an average of 27 points. Wake Forest is playing for the first time since posting a 109-80 home victory over Army on Dec. 8. The Chanticleers nearly upset their last Power Five opponent, falling 80-78 at South Carolina on Dec. 9. Coastal Carolina bounced back for an 83-70 home triumph over NAIA opponent Montreat on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NO TV

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (6-4): After a slow start at the offensive end, the Demon Deacons have picked it up during their five-game winning streak, shooting 54.8 percent overall and 43.7 percent from 3-point range. Guards Keyshawn Woods (16.2 points) and Bryant Crawford (15.8, 4.8 assists) lead the offense and are a combined 81-for-91 from the foul line. Wake Forest should have an advantage in the paint with 7-1 center Doral Moore (11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds), who has four inches on the Chanticleers’ tallest player.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (6-5): The Chanticleers have a nice inside-outside combination in forward Zac Cuthbertson (17.5 points, eight rebounds) and guard Jaylen Shaw (16.7 points, 4.4 assists). Forward Demario Beck (11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) has been productive off the bench, posting a double-double against Montreat. One of the team’s biggest deficiencies is on the perimeter, where Coastal Carolina averages just 7.5 3-pointers but allows 8.9 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest hasn’t had a six-game winning streak since capturing seven straight during the 2009-10 season.

2. The Demon Deacons have shot 50 percent or better in five straight games – their longest streak in a single season since a six-game run in 1992-93.

3. The Chanticleers have outrebounded 10 of their 11 opponents despite having their tallest player stand at 6-9.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 78, Coastal Carolina 75