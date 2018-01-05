No. 4 Arizona State falls flat in OT, loses to Colorado

EditorsNote: fixes “rebounds” in lede

Colorado freshman guard McKinley Wright IV scored 19 points and George King added 18 and nine rebounds as the Buffaloes overcame an 11-point deficit for an upset 90-81 Pac-12 overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona State on Thursday at the Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.

In overtime, King had five points, including one of his four 3-pointers, and Wright added four points, as Colorado scored the first five points and never trailed.

Namon Wright had 19 points and Dominique Collier had 11 points for the Buffaloes (9-6, 1-2), who broke a three-game losing streak while limiting Arizona State to 36.0 percent shooting.

Guard Tra Holder scored 24 points and Kodi Justice had 16 for Arizona State (12-2, 0-2), which scored the first 11 points of the game but could not avoid its second straight loss after reaching No. 3 in the AP poll.

Shannon Evans II and Remy Martin had 11 points apiece for the Sun Devils, the last undefeated team in NCAA Division I before a six-point loss at Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State led for almost 32 minutes before Tyler Bey made a layup to give Colorado its first lead at 55-54 with 8:26 remaining.

Namon Wright’s 3-pointer with 4:54 remaining concluded a 21-7 run for a 65-59 lead before Arizona State recovered in the final minute.

Holder scored on three-point play with 38.8 seconds remaining to bring Arizona State within one at 73-72 before King made 1 of 2 free throws with 29.9 remaining for a 74-72 lead.

Mickey Mitchell made a driving dunk after getting an offensive rebound to tie the game at 74 with 5.9 seconds remaining. Mitchell had eight points, 10 rebounds and a career-high four assists in his sixth start.

Colorado had a 47-42 rebounding edge and made 10 of 27 3s, with reserve Collier hitting three.

The Sun Devils were 9-of-33 from distance, playing mainly against a Colorado zone defense. Second-leading scorer Evans II, averaging 17.0 points a game, was 3-for-14 from the field, 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

