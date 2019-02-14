Wright, Bey boost Colorado past Arizona State

Feb 13, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Shane Gatling (0) shoots in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore McKinley Wright IV scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half Wednesday night as Colorado won its fourth consecutive game, dumping Arizona State 77-73 in a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Boulder, Colo.

Sophomore Tyler Bey added 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for the Buffaloes. His two-handed jam off the last of Wright’s eight assists with 57 seconds left in the game gave the Buffs (15-9, 6-6 Pac-12) a 70-61 lead, essentially clinching the game.

Freshman Luguentz Dort paced the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-5) with 21 points. Zylan Cheatham had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Romello White chipped in 10 points for Arizona State, but the result could be a damaging one for a team that needs a strong finish to have a good shot at an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

With the game tied at 51 and 10:52 left after Arizona State’s Kimani Lawrence canned a 3-pointer, Colorado took the lead for good when D’Shawn Schwartz made a foul shot 20 seconds later. Wright and Bey carried most of the load from there, combining for 20 of the Buffs’ final 25 points.

Colorado converted 49.1 percent from the field and hit 16 of 21 free throws. The Sun Devils made only 42.4 percent from the floor and sank 13 of 22 foul shots.

The first half was tight, as neither team managed more than a six-point lead. Arizona State made the first push when Taeshon Cherry drilled a 3-pointer at the 13:49 mark for an 11-8 lead.

The Sun Devils took their largest lead when Dort canned a 3-pointer with 6:24 left in the half to make it 23-17. However, Colorado found some traction over the half’s remainder, using its defense to limit Arizona State to just nine points.

Schwartz converted a layup off the rebound of a missed shot by Lucas Siewert with 2:06 remaining to give the Buffs a 29-28 edge. After consecutive Sun Devils buckets, Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining to send the teams to halftime even at 32.

