Schwartz nails OT game-winner as Colorado downs No. 13 Dayton

D’Shawn Schwartz scored five points in the final 27 seconds in overtime, including the winning 3-pointer as time expired, to spark Colorado to a 78-76 upset over No. 13 Dayton on Saturday night as part of the Chicago Legends doubleheader at the United Center in Chicago.

Schwartz finished with five 3-pointers for 20 points, while guard McKinley Wright IV had a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds, helping to keep the Buffaloes (10-2) in the game after they fell behind by 14 points less than six minutes into the game.

The Buffaloes shot just 39.7 percent but made 17 of 21 free throws. The Flyers (9-2) are the highest-ranked team Colorado has beaten away from home since 1990.

Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Obi Toppin finished with 17 points and seven board, and Rodney Chatman had 12 points for Dayton.

Crutcher’s driving layup from the left side put Dayton up 76-75 with 10 seconds left. With no timeouts, Colorado worked the ball down low to Tyler Bey, who kicked it back up top to a wide-open Schwartz, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers for the game.

“I didn’t feel anything, it felt like I was literally in a dream,” Schwartz said of his game-winning basket.

The Flyers scored six straight points to pull ahead 74-71 following a basket by Ibi Watson at the 1:44 mark in overtime. Bey converted two free throws to cut Colorado’s deficit to one point with 1:19 remaining.

Schwartz scored on a layup to hand the Buffaloes a 75-74 advantage with 27 seconds left.

Evan Battey gave the Buffaloes a 65-63 lead by making 1 of 2 free throws with 35 seconds left in regulation. Wright also only made one free throw to put the Buffaloes ahead 66-63 with 13 seconds left.

Toppin forced overtime by drilling a wide-open top-of-the-key 3-pointer with six seconds left.

The Buffaloes came out hot in the second half, when Bey ignited a run with a dunk that led to Wright scoring a basket to tie the game at 40 with 15:02 left. Bey capped 12-4 spurt with a layup for a 44-40 edge at the 14:08 mark.

