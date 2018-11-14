US College Basketball
Strong second half propels Colorado past Drake

Namon Wright scored 25 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and six assists, and the Colorado Buffaloes used a quick start to the second half to beat the Drake Bulldogs, 100-71, in Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday night.

Tyler Bey had 14 rebounds for Colorado (1-0), which moved to 7-2 in season openers under coach Tad Boyle.

Nick Norton had 18 points and D.J. Wilkins scored 16 for the Bulldogs (1-1). Drake has lost the last three in the series with Colorado, which now is tied at 3-3.

It was a tight game for most of the first half, with both teams grabbing a lead only to have the other make a run. Colorado’s biggest early lead was 30-24 after Drake’s Wilkins was called for a technical foul.

That appeared to spark the Bulldogs. Nick McGlynn hit two free throws and Brady Ellingson and Norton hit 3-pointers to put Drake ahead 32-30 with 3:59 left before intermission.

The Buffaloes responded with a big run to close the second half. Namon Wright hit a 3-pointer and then made a dunk and McKinley Wright hit two free throws to put Colorado ahead for good. After Ellingson was given a technical, Namon Wright hit two more free throws to give the Buffaloes a 39-32 lead.

Alexander Strating’s dunk and McKinley Wright’s layup gave Colorado a 45-34 lead at halftime.

The Buffaloes ended any hope of a Drake rally with a strong start to the second half. Bey and Namon Wright made layups, and Wright drained another 3-pointer to give Colorado a 52-34 lead just 1:33 into the second half.

The Bulldogs didn’t hit their first field goal after halftime until Noah Thomas’ layup with 15:26 left. By then, the Buffaloes had built a 22-point lead.

The gap remained around 20 points for the next six minutes before Colorado put it away. Leading 74-55, McKinley Wright assisted on Lucas Siewert’s 3-pointer and then hit a layup to spark a 12-4 run.

The Buffaloes broke the 100-point barrier on Evan Battey’s 3-pointer with 1:11 left.

