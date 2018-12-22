Indiana State staves off Colorado

Jordan Barnes scored 19 points and Christian Williams added 14 as Indiana State held on for a 72-67 win over Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu on Saturday.

The victory was Indiana State’s first over a Pac-12 team since 1946.

Tyler Bey led the Buffaloes (8-2) with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Shane Gatling and McKinley Wright IV added 10 points apiece.

With the Sycamores (7-3) clinging to a 64-62 lead, Cooper Neese hit a jump shot to extend the lead to 66-62, but Gatling countered with a 3-pointer with to make it 66-65 with 1:17 left to play.

Indiana State’s Tyreke Key made a layup to again make it a three-point lead, and McKinley Wright IV also scored on a layup and was fouled, giving him a chance to tie the game with 27 seconds left.

Wright missed the free throw, however, and Key quickly made another layup to restore the three-point lead at 70-67.

Gatling missed a 3-pointer, and Neese hit a pair of free throws to clinch it for the Sycamores.

Key finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Neese added 10 points and six rebounds.

Indiana State shot 44.4 percent from the field and got a boost from hitting 56.3 percent on 3-pointers (9 of 16), while Colorado shot 48.1 percent from the floor but only 27.8 percent from long range (5 of 18).

The Sycamores extended their lead to 48-34 with 15:50 to play in the second half when Emondre Rickman hit a jumper off a Barnes assist.

The Buffaloes spent the rest of the game playing catch-up, and pulled to within 64-62 when D’Shawn Schwartz made one of two free throws with two minutes to go.

