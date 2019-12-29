Colorado routs Iona in tune-up for Pac-12

Evan Battey had 12 points and 12 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV added 13 points and 10 assists, and the Colorado Buffaloes beat Iona 99-54 in Boulder, Colo., on Sunday.

D’Shawn Schwartz led Colorado with 14 points and added nine rebounds, and Lucas Siewert finished with 12 points for the Buffaloes. Colorado, which outscored Iona 64-35 in the second half, had seven players score in double figures in its tune up for the Pac-12 schedule.

E.J. Crawford had 14 points and was the only Iona player to score in double figures.

The Buffaloes (11-2) never trailed but took a little while to start building a comfortable lead. It was only an 11-5 advantage with 12:14 left in the first half, but Tyler Bey hit a jumper and Daylen Kountz scored on a layup.

Crawford hit couple of free throws to get the Gaels (2-5) back within eight at 19-11, and it stayed an eight-point advantage into the final five minutes of the half before Colorado put together a run.

Schwartz started it with a 3-pointer, Battey hit two free throws, Siewert drained a 3-pointer and Kountz scored on another layup to put the Buffaloes ahead 33-15 with 2:25 left.

The Buffaloes took a 35-19 lead into the intermission and then put the game away early in the second half.

Battey scored the first six points on two layups and two free throws to make it a 22-point edge. After Iona’s Asante Gist scored, Colorado went on a 17-2 run, capped by Wright’s dunk, to lead 60-24 with 13:05 left.

Isaiah Washington ended the drought with a 3-pointer but the Buffaloes kept pouring it on. Maddox Daniels hit a 3-pointer to finish a 14-5 run that gave Colorado a 40-point lead. After the Gaels scored four straight points, the Buffaloes went on a 13-0 run to lead by 47, their biggest lead of the night.

