Colorado holds on to beat Nebraska-Omaha

Lucas Siewart and Tyler Bey scored 16 points each, D’Shawn Schwartz had 15, and the Colorado Buffaloes held on to beat Nebraska-Omaha, 79-75, in Boulder, Colo., on Friday night.

McKinley Wright had 13 points, including two free throws with seven seconds left to seal the win for Colorado (2-0).

JT Gibson scored 18 points and Zach Johnson had 17 for the Mavericks (1-3).

Colorado led 33-29 at halftime and quickly extended it to 40-32, but the Mavericks came storming back with a 13-2 run. Ayo Akinwole’s 3-pointer with 14:57 left gave Nebraska-Omaha a 45-42 lead.

Siewert responded with two 3-pointers around another bucket by the Mavericks to give the Buffaloes a 48-47 lead.

Colorado led 56-54 when Gibson and Johnson hit jumpers to put the Mavericks ahead by two with 9:17 left. The Buffaloes had four empty possessions ending with Wright’s layup to end a drought of 2:44.

Wright hit a pair of free throws to put Colorado back in front by one, but the Mavericks wouldn’t go away. Gibson hit another jumper to give Nebraska-Omaha the lead, and he and Schwartz traded 3-pointers. Schwartz then converted a three-point play with 4:25 left to give the Buffaloes a 66-64 lead with 4:25 remaining.

Colorado extended the lead to four on free throws by Wright, but Gibson hit another 3-pointer to make it 68-67 with 3:45 left, and KJ Robinson tied it at 70 with a 3-pointer with 3:07 remaining.

Nebraska-Omaha had a chance to take the lead, but Johnson missed the front end of a one-on-one. Siewert put Colorado up 72-70 with a putback layup, and after a miss at the other end Wright made it a four-point lead with a layup.

The Mavericks stuck around when Robinson hit a jumper with 1:25 left and had a chance to tie after a Colorado turnover, but Mitch Hahn lost the ball and Bey’s three-point play made it 77-72 with 30 seconds left.

Johnson’s 3-pointer off an offensive rebound made it a two-point game with 15 seconds left but Wright closed it out at the line.

