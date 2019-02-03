Bey's 27-point performance guides Colorado past Oregon

Sophomore Tyler Bey was perfect from the field Saturday night, going 9-for-9 and scoring a career-high 27 points as Colorado routed Oregon 73-51 in a Pac-12 Conference mismatch at Boulder, Colo.

Feb 2, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) shoots in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bey, whose only misses came at the foul line, where he was 9 of 11, also grabbed 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard/forward entered the night averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

His dominant performance enabled the Buffaloes (12-9, 3-6 Pac-12) to win nearly wire to wire. They never trailed, owning a double-digit lead for the final 33 1/2 minutes.

Lucas Siewert added 10 points and six boards for Colorado, which mined huge advantages in free-throw shooting and rebounding all game against the cold-shooting Ducks. The Buffs sank 24 of 28 at the line to the Ducks’ 11 of 18 and gained a 45-32 cushion on the glass.

Colorado led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Louis King scored 12 points to pace Oregon (13-9, 4-5), and Payton Pritchard tallied 10, but it was far from enough. The Ducks connected on just 18 of 58 shots from the field (31 percent), including 4 of 25 from the 3-point arc.

The first half was pretty much all Bey, all the time. He scored 13 points in a game-opening, 24-5 run during the first 8:58, throwing down four dunks and more than doubling up Oregon’s point total by himself.

Siewert’s three-point play at the 9:47 mark upped the Colorado lead to 20 for the first time at 27-7. The Ducks’ one burst of competence knocked the deficit down to 32-17 with 3:24 left in the half on a jumper by Kenny Wooten.

Back came Bey with five points during a half-ending, 8-0 spurt, including a layup with 50 seconds remaining that sent the Buffaloes to the locker room with a 40-17 cushion. Bey finished the half with 18 points and nine rebounds, having made all six of his shots from the floor.

