Buffaloes use balance to upset No. 4 Ducks

McKinley Wright IV had 21 points and eight assists, Tyler Bey scored 15 and grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Colorado Buffaloes upset the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks 74-65 in Boulder, Colo., on Thursday night.

Jan 2, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Oregon Ducks head to the court for warms ups before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

D’Shawn Schwartz added 13 points for the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12). It’s the second straight season Colorado has beaten Oregon at home.

Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and Chris Duarte had 10 for the Ducks (11-3, 0-1).

Colorado got a balanced scoring attack in the first half to take a 28-22 lead into the break. Eight players scored and no one had more than five.

The Buffaloes quickly opened the advantage in the early part of the second half led by Bey. He scored the first seven points for Colorado and sparked a 9-0 run, capped by Lucas Siewert’s corner 3-pointer that made it 41-26.

Will Richardson broke the streak with a jumper, but the Buffaloes still led 45-30 when the Ducks made a move. Chandler Lawson dunked, Anthony Mathis hit a 3-pointer and Pritchard was fouled on a layup, causing Colorado to call timeout.

Pritchard made the free throw to cut the deficit to seven. The Ducks got within six on Duarte’s layup with 10:41 left but Wright’s dunk put the Buffaloes back ahead by nine, 51-42.

Richardson made a layup and Duarte hit a 3-pointer to get Oregon within 51-47 with 8:38 left, the closet the Ducks had been since the first half.

It was 57-51 with less than five minutes left when Bey blocked Mathis’ layup attempt but was hit with a technical foul for taunting, and Mathis made both free throws.

Wright answered with a 3-pointer, and after a turnover Schwartz hit a layup. The Ducks missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Wright hit another jumper to give Colorado a 64-53 lead with 2:32 left.

Pritchard scored on a layup but Schwartz followed with a 3-pointer to make it 67-55 with 1:25 left.

Oregon scored the next five points to make it 67-60 but the Buffaloes hit their free throws down the stretch to finish off the upset.

—Field Level Media