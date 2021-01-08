Colorado upsets No. 17 Oregon, 79-72

EditorsNote: minor tweaks

McKinley Wright IV had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jeriah Horne scored 17 and host Colorado beat No. 17 Oregon 79-72 in Boulder in a Pac-12 game on Thursday.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz had 12 points each to help Colorado (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) stay unbeaten in 10 home games against the Ducks.

Chris Duarte scored 27, Eugene Omoruyi added 18 and LJ Figueroa had 10 for Oregon (8-2, 3-1), which had its eight-game win streak snapped.

Colorado led by two at halftime and quickly extended it to start the second half. Horne and Wright made 3-pointers, Eli Parquet scored two baskets, Schwartz hit a jumper and Wright drained two free throws on a 14-2 run that put the Buffaloes up 47-33 less than four minutes into the second half.

The Ducks responded with nine straight points to get within five, and it stayed that close until Colorado scored seven straight points to go up 56-44 with 8:25 left.

After a timeout, Oregon scored on a layup and then forced two straight turnovers that turned into points and got the Ducks within 56-50 with 6:36 left.

The Buffaloes came right back with a run of their own. Schwartz hit a 3-pointer, Horne had a driving layup and a corner 3-pointer and Battey hit two free throws to extend the lead to 66-53.

Oregon scored the next four points but Wright’s layup with less than 3:30 remaining kept Colorado’s lead in double digits, 68-57.

After Omoruyi hit two free throws and Duarte had a steal and a layup to cut the deficit to seven, Wright had a three-point play to make it 71-61 with 2:24 remaining. Figueroa answered with a 3-pointer to make it a seven-point game with 2:17 left.

Duarte hit two free throws and a 3-pointer off of a Colorado turnover to get the Ducks within 73-69 with 1:53 left. A goaltending call on Oregon made it a six-point game, Duarte missed a long 3-pointer and Wright beat the shot clock with a layup to make it 77-69 with under 30 seconds left, and the Buffaloes closed it out.

--Field Level Media