Thompsons lead Oregon State past Colorado

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 21 points, Ethan Thompson scored five of his 14 points in the final 3:01, and Oregon State beat Colorado Buffaloes 76-74 on Thursday night in Boulder, Colo.

Tres Tinkle had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State (13-7, 5-3 Pac-12).

McKinley Wright IV had 18 points, Evan Battey scored 16 and Shane Gatling had 15 for Colorado (11-9, 2-6).

The game was tied at 65 before a Colorado turnover led to a dunk by Ethan Thompson with 3:01 left. After a Battey layup, the first Buffaloes field goal in more than seven minutes, Ethan Thompson sank a floating jump shot to make it 69-67.

Battey hit another layup, but Gligorije Rakocevic hit two free throws with a minute left to give the Beavers a 71-69 lead. Colorado called timeout, but Wright turned it over, and Tinkle hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 73-69.

D’Shawn Schwartz missed a 3-point attempt with 27 seconds left, and Ethan Thompson split a pair of free throws with 24 seconds remaining to make it a five-point game.

Colorado pulled within 75-74 on a late Wright 3-pointer. The Buffaloes had a chance to win it when Stephen Thompson split two free throws with a second, left but Wright missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

The lead changed hands nine times in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Colorado’s poor free-throw shooting kept the Beavers close and they took a 58-57 lead on Alfred Hollins’ third 3-pointer of the game.

After a Colorado turnover, Stephen Thompson was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit two free throws to make it 60-57.

Schwartz made a corner 3-pointer to tie it with 9:27 left. Both teams missed big free throws before Wright hit a pair to give Colorado a 63-61 lead with 5:57 left.

Oregon State took a 20-17 edge with 6:45 left in the first half, but the Buffaloes soon went on a 9-0 run to take the lead. Colorado was up 40-35 at halftime.

