Colorado crushes South Dakota, 82-58

D’Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey had 14 points each, and Colorado beat South Dakota 82-58 on Tuesday night in Boulder, Colo.

Tyler Bey had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Shane Gatling and McKinley Wright IV had scored 11 points apiece for the Buffaloes (6-1), who never trailed.

Colorado held South Dakota to 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range. The teams combined to shoot 57 free throws, with the Buffaloes attempting 30.

Colorado has won four straight since losing at San Diego on Nov. 20. That was followed up with victories at Air Force and against Portland and in-state rival Colorado State.

Tyler Peterson had a game-high 15 points and Trey Burch-Manning scored 12 for South Dakota. The Coyotes (4-4) have lost four of their past six since starting the season with two wins.

The Buffaloes shot 52 percent in the first half and led 41-28 at halftime. The Coyotes made just 7 of 25 shots in the first 20 minutes and went the last 4:42 of the half without a field goal.

Colorado was only able to outscore South Dakota by six in that stretch. After Shane Gatling hit a 3-pointer to make it 34-22 with 3:52 left, the Buffaloes missed just two shots and hit five free throws to pad the lead entering the second half.

The Coyotes scored the first bucket of the second half just 26 seconds in, but Colorado pulled away quickly. Bey sank two free throws and a layup, and Gatling and Schwartz also made layups during a 10-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 51-30 lead.

Colorado kept increasing the margin. Wright had a layup and two free throws and Battey hit a jumper to put the Buffaloes up 59-34.

Battey’s two free throws with 10:25 left made it 63-37, and he hit two more later in the half to put Colorado up by 28. Daylen Kountz’s 3-pointer with 1:57 left made it 82-53, the biggest margin of the night.

